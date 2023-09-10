Police arrest six suspects over Rivers DPO’s murder

Police operatives in Rivers State have arrested six suspects in connection with the murder of the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ahoada Police Division, SP Bako Angbashim.

Gunmen on Friday night killed Angbanshim in an ambush attack in Odumude community, Ahoada East local government area of the state.

The DPO led a team of operatives to raid criminal hideouts in the area and the team but the team was ambushed by gunmen suspected to be cultists after the operation.

The operatives retreated and left behind Angbanshin after they ran out of ammunition.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Port Harcourt, said the suspects were arrested during an operation at Odumude community, Ahoada East LGA.

He said a locally crafted pistol and various charms were recovered in the operation.

She added that the suspects are undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Port Harcourt.

