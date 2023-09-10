Metro
NDLEA intercepts meth, skunk consignments at Lagos airport
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted consignments of skunk concealed in tomato paste tins and methamphetamine hidden in used clothes in Lagos.
The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the consignment weighing 20.00 kilograms was intercepted on September 8.
He added that the illicit drugs were seized at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.
The drugs, according to him, were meant for export to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
READ ALSO: NDLEA launch manhunt for suspected drug dealer who crushed operative in Lagos
The spokesman said: “Meanwhile, another consignment of 556 grams of Canadian Loud sent from Canada to one Tunji Adebayo in Ikorodu, Lagos, was also intercepted by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, (DOGI) attached to courier firms.
“Although Adebayo was not home when operatives visited his house, he directed his younger brother to sign for the package on his behalf. The brother was promptly arrested.
“In another development, NDLEA operatives on Monday, September 4 raided the enclave of a notorious drug lord in Akala, Mushin, Lagos.
“1,101kgs of Ghanaian Loud were recovered and three suspects arrested while the wanted kingpin remains at large.”
