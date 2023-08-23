NDLEA launch manhunt for suspected drug dealer who crushed operative in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has launched a search for a suspected drug dealer, Sowunmi Ayodeji Kayode, who allegedly crushed its official, while running from being arrested in Lekki, Lagos State.

The media director of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Wednesday, disclosed that Ayodeji knocked down the agency’s operative on August 18, 2023, during a search of his house.

The statement reads: “Anti-narcotics officers of the agency had on Friday 18th August stormed the residence of the wanted drug dealer located at 2/3 Adetola Ayeni close, Lekki, Lagos for a search and possible arrest following credible intelligence that he was dealing in illicit drugs in his house.

“Although he was not in the house when operatives got into his compound, he however returned while a search of his apartment was ongoing.

READ ALSO:NDLEA arrests 343 suspects, seizes N56.9m worth of illicit drugs in FCT in 8 months

“In a dramatic twist, as soon as he drove into the premises and sighted NDLEA officers, he engaged his car in reverse gear, knocked down one of the officers, pulled down his gate before plunging the vehicle into the fence of the opposite compound.

“The force of his car’s speed also pulled down the concrete wall of his neighbours compound and from there he dived out of the vehicle to escape.

“A thorough search of his apartment however led to the recovery of 10.5 kilograms of Loud, while the operative knocked down suffered multiple injuries all over his body and compound fracture on his two legs, for which he is currently on hospital admission for treatment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now