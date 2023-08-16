NDLEA arrests 343 suspects, seizes N56.9m worth of illicit drugs in FCT in 8 months

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says its operatives have arrested 343 suspects and also intercepted about 3,091.032 kilogrammes of illicit drugs worth over N56.9 million between January and August.

The disclosure was made by the Commandant of the agency in the FCT, Kabir Tsakuwa, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

According to Tsakuwa, the illicit drugs seized from the suspects comprising of 328 males and 15 females included cannabis sativa, cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Tramadol, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Ecstasy, and Megadon.

The Commandant noted that within the period under review, 188 drug offenders were prosecuted while 126 had been convicted and sentenced to various jail terms.

“During the first eight months of this year, the FCT Command seized illicit drugs including cannabis sativa 3,022.529 kilogrammes, cocaine 0.114 kilogramnes, Methamphetamine 1.25 kilogrammes, Heroin 0.0021 kilogrammes,” he said.

“We also seized suspected Tramadol 18.578 kilogrammes, Rohypnol 1.195 kilogrammes, Diazepam 4.471 kilogrammes, Ecstasy 0.113 kilogrammes and Megadon 0.263 kilogrammes.

“The monetary value of these drugs stands approximately N56, 903, 600 only.”

Tsakuwa added that the agency, in collaboration with other security agencies in the FCT, will embark on a joint operation to dislodge shanties and hot spots in Abuja and its environs so as to clear and dislodge drug addicts and peddlers as well as other criminal elements.

