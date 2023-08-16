Police in Bauchi arrests nine suspected armed robbers, recover weapons, stolen items

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested nine suspected armed robbers and recovered several dangerous arms from them as it’s Operation Restore Peace (ORP) and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) continued to crack down on criminal elements in the state.

According to the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, the joint efforts of ORP and the RRS of the Command have led to a significant breakthrough in the fight against criminal activities within the state.

He stated in a press statement that on August 13, 2023, at about 15:03 hours, operatives of Operation Restore Peace apprehended three suspected armed robbers who had been allegedly causing havoc in the Bauchi metropolis.

“Acting on credible intelligence regarding the activities of a robbery syndicate in the area, the operatives swiftly took action to arrest members of the syndicate who had been under the Command’s watchlist due to their involvement in several armed robberies”, he said..

The PPRO explained that their most recent criminal activities occurred in the Bayan Gari and Sabon Layi areas of Bauchi State, respectively.

The statement said “following relentless intelligence gathering, the following suspects have been successfully arrested: Abdulrahman Yusuf (alias Audun Kauye), 21 years old, of Kobi Street, Bauchi; Hassan Adamu, 24 years old, of Kobi Street, Bauchi; Usman Samaila (alias R-kelly), 25 years old, of Kobi Street, Bauchi and Usman Abubakar (alias Galati), 19 years old, of Kofer Gombe area, Bauchi.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being responsible for nighttime house burglaries and robberies, they also confessed to having targeted three different houses in the Unguwar Sabon Layi area, stealing items including a keypad phone, seventy thousand naira, and a laptop computer.

“Exhibits recovered include one Keke Napep, three handheld phones, and one laptop. The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend the remaining accomplices who are still at large.

“In a separate incident on August 14, 2023, at about 03:47 hours, the Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) received a distress call from a vigilant citizen reporting a group of seven hoodlums armed with cutlasses and knives attacking houses in the Dorawan Dillalai area.

“The RRS swiftly responded to the call and arrived at the scene. One Umar Ibrahim Tafida, whose house was targeted first, sustained injuries from the attackers and was immediately taken to General Hospital Bauchi for treatment.

“During the operation, one suspect, Abubakar Yahaya of Unguwar Gwallaga, Bauchi, was apprehended and revealed during interrogation that they were invited by a neighbour named Oba.

“The recovered items from the suspect include three laptops, one laptop charger, and three cutlasses. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts aimed at capturing the remaining accomplices who fled the scene”.

According to Wakili, the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, Auwal Muhammad had ordered an investigation to recover additional stolen properties and apprehend the remaining culprits.

He further expressed his gratitude to the general public for providing credible intelligence that has helped the Police in achieving the successes recorded so far.

By Yemi Kanji

