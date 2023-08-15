Metro
Seplat confirms one dead, 3 missing in rig accident
One person has been confirmed dead, and three others are missing after a drilling rig operated by the indigenous oil firm, Seplat Energy, crashed on Tuesday in Delta State.
Seplat confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday night.
According to the company, the incident occurred on the swamp drilling rig “Majestic” in the Ovhor area of the state.
It promised to investigate the cause of the incident to prevent reoccurrence.
READ ALSO: Seplat Energy extends purchase agreement of MPNU with ExxonMobil
The statement read: “92 of the 96-member crew are accounted for and safe. However, tragically one fatality occurred during the incident, while three other rig personnel are still missing.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the crew member who sadly lost his life and the three crew members who are still missing at the time of this report.
“Our emergency response and rescue efforts working alongside the rig owner and the authorities have been activated and are onsite.”
