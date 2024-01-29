BUA, Dangote cements, BUA Foods, Seplat top list of stocks to watch this week

Two cement stocks, Dangote and Bua, Bua foods, and Seplat are some of the stocks that investors can watch out for in the new week.

The benchmark all-share index (ASI) rose above 100,000 points rising from 94,538.12 points in the previous week to 102,401.88 points, and market capitalisation shored up to N56.04trn from N51.74trn last week.

Investors in the Nigeria bourse gained N4.30trn for the week on the back of the strong performance in the industrial sector, with ASI appreciating by +8.32% week-on-week, having gained in all five trading sessions of the week

The strong performance of the market was buoyed by the gains in DANGCEM (+28.82%), BUA CEMENT (+20.98%), BUAFOODS (+13.25%), SEPLAT (+21%), and ETERNA (+19.61%), which offset the losses in TRANSCORP (-11.53%), NESTLE (-8.03%), FLOURMILL (-6.49%), CADBURY (-20.86%), AFRIPPRUD (-16.50%), and UNITY (-16.57%).

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks to watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

BUACEMENT • 179.65 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of BUA Cement Plc (BUACEMENT) is NGN 179.65. BUACEMENT closed its last trading day (Friday, January 26, 2024) at 179.65 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). BUA Cement began the year with a share price of 97.00 NGN and has since gained 85.2% on that price valuation, ranking it eighth on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

BUA Cement is the 75th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Oct 27, 2023 – Jan 26, 2024). BUACEMENT has traded a total volume of 57.9 million shares—in 7,236 deals—valued at NGN 6.93 billion over the period, with an average of 919,219 traded shares per session. A volume high of 12.1 million was achieved on January 18th, and a low of 9,827 on November 16th, for the same period.

DANGCEM • 694.10 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Dangote Cement (DANGCEM) is NGN 694.10. DANGCEM closed its last trading day (Friday, January 26, 2024) at 694.10 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Dangote Cement began the year with a share price of 319.90 NGN and has since gained 117% on that price valuation, ranking it first on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Dangote Cement is the 79th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Oct 27, 2023 – Jan 26, 2024). DANGCEM has traded a total volume of 46.8 million shares—in 8,072 deals—valued at NGN 18.4 billion over the period, with an average of 742,983 traded shares per session. A volume high of 16.5 million was achieved on December 1st, and a low of 10,446 on November 24th, for the same period.

BUAFOODS • 271.80 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of BUA Foods (BUAFOODS) is NGN 271.80. BUAFOODS closed its last trading day (Friday, January 26, 2024) at 271.80 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). BUA Foods began the year with a share price of 193.40 NGN and has since gained 40.5% on that price valuation, ranking it 30th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about BUAFOODS knowing the stock has accrued 37% over the past four-week period alone—36th best on NGX.

BUA Foods is the 105th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Oct 27, 2023 – Jan 26, 2024). BUAFOODS has traded a total volume of 11.6 million shares—in 3,079 deals—valued at NGN 2.27 billion over the period, with an average of 183,519 traded shares per session. A volume high of 2.96 million was achieved on January 5th, and a low of 1,201 on November 24th, for the same period.

SEPLAT • 3,074.60 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Seplat Petroleum Development Co. (SEPLAT) is NGN 3,074.60. SEPLAT closed its last trading day (Friday, January 26, 2024) at 3,074.60 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Seplat Petroleum Development began the year with a share price of 2,310.00 NGN and has since gained 33.1% on that price valuation, ranking it 39th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Seplat Petroleum Development Co. is the 109th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Oct 27, 2023 – Jan 26, 2024). SEPLAT has traded a total volume of 6.88 million shares—in 2,050 deals—valued at NGN 16.1 billion over the period, with an average of 109,211 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.2 million was achieved on December 22nd, and a low of 526 on December 5th, for the same period.

