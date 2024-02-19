Seplat, Airtel Africa, Geregu, and Bua Foods, other top list of stocks to watch this week

After a trading week characterized by four days of gaining and a day of loss, Seplat, Airtel Africa, Geregu, and Bua Foods are some of the stocks to watch in the new trading week.

Last week, investors gained N2.11trn as market capitalization rose to N57.85trn from N55.74trn in the previous week, driven by strong performances by the above-named equities amongst others.

Similarly, the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 3.79% to 105,722.78 points from 101,858.37 points recorded the previous week.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks to watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

SEPLAT • 3,370.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Seplat Petroleum Development Co. (SEPLAT) is NGN 3,370.00. SEPLAT closed its last trading day (Friday, February 16, 2024) at 3,370.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Seplat Petroleum Development began the year with a share price of 2,310.00 NGN and has since gained 45.9% on that price valuation, ranking it 19th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about SEPLAT knowing the stock has accrued 33% over the past four-week period alone—eighth best on NGX.

Seplat Petroleum Development Co. is the 106th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Nov 17, 2023 – Feb 16, 2024). SEPLAT has traded a total volume of 6.79 million shares—in 2,638 deals—valued at NGN 17.2 billion over the period, with an average of 107,821 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.2 million was achieved on December 22nd, and a low of 526 on December 5th, for the same period.

AIRTELAFRI • 2,200.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Airtel Africa Plc (AIRTELAFRI) is NGN 2,200.00. AIRTELAFRI closed its last trading day (Friday, February 16, 2024) at 2,200.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Airtel Africa began the year with a share price of 1,887.00 NGN and has since gained 16.6% on that price valuation, ranking it 53rd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about AIRTELAFRI knowing the stock has accrued 10% over the past four-week period—12th best on NGX.

Airtel Africa is the 104th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Nov 17, 2023 – Feb 16, 2024). AIRTELAFRI has traded a total volume of 8.95 million shares—in 1,680 deals—valued at NGN 16.4 billion over the period, with an average of 142,012 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.86 million was achieved on December 4th, and a low of 118 on January 26th, for the same period.

GEREGU • 901.00 ▴ 81.20 (9.9%)

The current share price of Geregu Power Plc (GEREGU) is NGN 901.00. GEREGU closed its last trading day (Friday, February 16, 2024) at 901.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.9% gain over its previous closing price of 819.80 NGN. Geregu Power began the year with a share price of 399.00 NGN and has since gained 126% on that price valuation, ranking it third on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about GEREGU knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 92% over the past four-week period alone—third best on NGX.

Geregu Power is the 66th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Nov 17, 2023 – Feb 16, 2024). GEREGU has traded a total volume of 96.5 million shares—in 5,980 deals—valued at NGN 41.8 billion over the period, with an average of 1.53 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 20 million was achieved on December 29th, and a low of 1,462 on December 13th, for the same period.

BUAFOODS • 357.50 ▴ 32.50 (10%)

The current share price of BUA Foods (BUAFOODS) is NGN 357.50. BUAFOODS closed its last trading day (Friday, February 16, 2024) at 357.50 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 10% gain over its previous closing price of 325.00 NGN. BUA Foods began the year with a share price of 193.40 NGN and has since gained 84.9% on that price valuation, ranking it eighth on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about BUAFOODS knowing the stock has accrued 49% over the past four-week period alone—fifth best on NGX.

BUA Foods is the 98th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Nov 17, 2023 – Feb 16, 2024). BUAFOODS has traded a total volume of 12.8 million shares—in 4,130 deals—valued at NGN 2.72 billion over the period, with an average of 203,504 traded shares per session. A volume high of 2.96 million was achieved on January 5th, and a low of 1,201 on November 24th, for the same period.

By Babajide Okeowo

