GEREGU, BUAFOOD, TRANSCOHOT, MRS Oil top list of stocks to watch

Geregu, Buafood, Transcorp Hotel and MRS Oil top the list of stocks to watch in the new week as investors hope to move on from the loss incurred during trading last week.

The equities suffered a four-day losing streak incurring a loss of N1.42trn in the week as market capitalization dropped to N55.74trn from N57.16trn.

Amid the bearish trading, there were still strong performances from stocks like GEREGU, BUAFOOD, TRANSCORPHOTEL, and MRS Oil.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks to watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

GEREGU • 675.90 ▴ 61.00 (9.92%)

The current share price of Geregu Power Plc (GEREGU) is NGN 675.90. GEREGU closed its last trading day (Friday, February 9, 2024) at 675.90 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.9% gain over its previous closing price of 614.90 NGN. Geregu Power began the year with a share price of 399.00 NGN and has since gained 69.4% on that price valuation, ranking it 11th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Geregu Power is the 70th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Nov 10, 2023 – Feb 9, 2024). GEREGU has traded a total volume of 90 million shares—in 4,507 deals—valued at NGN 36.5 billion over the period, with an average of 1.43 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 20 million was achieved on December 29th, and a low of 1,462 on December 13th, for the same period.

BUAFOODS • 295.90 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of BUA Foods (BUAFOODS) is NGN 295.90. BUAFOODS closed its last trading day (Friday, February 9, 2024) at 295.90 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). BUA Foods began the year with a share price of 193.40 NGN and has since gained 53% on that price valuation, ranking it 16th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about BUAFOODS knowing the stock has accrued 30% over the past four-week period alone—10th best on NGX.

BUA Foods is the 102nd most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Nov 10, 2023 – Feb 9, 2024). BUAFOODS has traded a total volume of 11.8 million shares—in 3,585 deals—valued at NGN 2.38 billion over the period, with an average of 186,887 traded shares per session. A volume high of 2.96 million was achieved on January 5th, and a low of 1,201 on November 24th, for the same period.

TRANSCOHOT • 97.90 ▴ 0.50 (0.51%)

The current share price of Transcorp Hotels Plc (TRANSCOHOT) is NGN 97.90. TRANSCOHOT closed its last trading day (Friday, February 9, 2024) at 97.90 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 0.5% gain over its previous closing price of 97.40 NGN. Transcorp Hotels began the year with a share price of 70.18 NGN and has since gained 39.5% on that price valuation, ranking it 20th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Transcorp Hotels is the 104th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Nov 10, 2023 – Feb 9, 2024). TRANSCOHOT has traded a total volume of 10.1 million shares—in 3,080 deals—valued at NGN 704 million over the period, with an average of 160,387 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.31 million was achieved on January 5th, and a low of 561 on December 4th, for the same period.

MRS • 135.00 ▴ 9.00 (7.14%)

The current share price of MRS Oil Nigeria (MRS) is NGN 135.00. MRS closed its last trading day (Friday, February 9, 2024) at 135.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 7.1% gain over its previous closing price of 126.00 NGN. MRS Oil began the year with a share price of 105.00 NGN and has since gained 28.6% on that price valuation, ranking it 30th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about MRS knowing the stock has accrued 17% over the past four-week period—19th best on NGX.

MRS Oil Nigeria is the 112th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Nov 10, 2023 – Feb 9, 2024). MRS has traded a total volume of 3.67 million shares—in 1,295 deals—valued at NGN 396 million over the period, with an average of 58,238 traded shares per session. A volume high of 446,936 was achieved on January 18th, and a low of 3 on November 17th, for the same period.

