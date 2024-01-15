Berger, Buafood, Dangote Sugar, Zenith Bank top lists of stocks to watch this week

Julius Berger, Bua Food, Dangote Sugar and Zenith Bank are some of the equities that investors can consider investing in this week.

The equities market gained on four out of the five trading sessions in the week with the domestic bourse ending the week positively, with the All-share Index (ASI) climbing up by +4.24% to close at 83,042.96 points.

The activities of the bourse were lifted with strong performances by JBERGER (+31.94%), BUAFOODS (+15.54%), DANGSUGAR (+4.92%), and ZENITH BANK (+2.89%).

Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

JBERGER • 56.50 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (JBERGER) is NGN 56.50. JBERGER closed its last trading day (Friday, January 12, 2024) at 56.50 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Julius Berger began the year with a share price of 43.00 NGN and has since gained 31.4% on that price valuation, ranking it 24th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about JBERGER knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 64% over the past four-week period alone—16th best on NGX.

Julius Berger Nigeria is the 62nd most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Oct 13, 2023 – Jan 12, 2024). JBERGER has traded a total volume of 91 million shares—in 2,433 deals—valued at NGN 3.45 billion over the period, with an average of 1.44 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 42.5 million was achieved on December 12th, and a low of 2,982 on October 26th, for the same period.

BUAFOODS • 227.50 ▴ 7.50 (3.41%)

The current share price of BUA Foods (BUAFOODS) is NGN 227.50. BUAFOODS closed its last trading day (Friday, January 12, 2024) at 227.50 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 3.4% gain over its previous closing price of 220.00 NGN. BUA Foods began the year with a share price of 193.40 NGN and has since gained 17.6% on that price valuation, ranking it 51st on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about BUAFOODS knowing the stock has accrued 14% over the past four-week period—74th best on NGX.

BUA Foods is the 104th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Oct 13, 2023 – Jan 12, 2024). BUAFOODS has traded a total volume of 10.6 million shares—in 2,598 deals—valued at NGN 2 billion over the period, with an average of 167,681 traded shares per session. A volume high of 2.96 million was achieved on January 5th, and a low of 1,053 on October 25th, for the same period.

DANGSUGAR • 68.20 ▴ 0.70 (1.04%)

The current share price of Dangote Sugar Refinery (DANGSUGAR) is NGN 68.20. DANGSUGAR closed its last trading day (Friday, January 12, 2024) at 68.20 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 1% gain over its previous closing price of 67.50 NGN. Dangote Sugar Refinery began the year with a share price of 57.00 NGN and has since gained 19.7% on that price valuation, ranking it 44th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about DANGSUGAR knowing the stock has accrued 19% over the past four-week period—63rd best on NGX.

Dangote Sugar Refinery is the 38th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Oct 13, 2023 – Jan 12, 2024). DANGSUGAR has traded a total volume of 174 million shares—in 13,006 deals—valued at NGN 10.7 billion over the period, with an average of 2.77 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 10.6 million was achieved on October 16th, and a low of 339,636 on December 12th, for the same period.

ZENITHBANK • 43.00 ▾ 0.50 (1.15%)

The current share price of Zenith Bank Plc (ZENITHBANK) is NGN 43.00. ZENITHBANK closed its last trading day (Friday, January 12, 2024) at 43.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 1.1% drop from its previous closing price of 43.50 NGN. Zenith began the year with a share price of 38.65 NGN and has since gained 11.3% on that price valuation, ranking it 65th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about ZENITHBANK knowing the stock has accrued 21% over the past four-week period alone—56th best on NGX.

Zenith Bank is the ninth most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Oct 13, 2023 – Jan 12, 2024). ZENITHBANK has traded a total volume of 1.16 billion shares—in 25,186 deals—valued at NGN 42.8 billion over the period, with an average of 18.4 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 55.5 million was achieved on January 10th, and a low of 3.85 million on November 14th, for the same period.

