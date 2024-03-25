NGX: Investors lose N288.9bn as Jaiz Bank, Dangote Sugar, others tumble

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N288.9 billion at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed the crash of the market capitalization to N58.8 trillion from N59.1 trillion posted by the bourse on Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 104,136.35 from 104,647.37 recorded three days ago.

The market breadth was negative as 20 stocks advanced, 29 declined, while 68 others remained unchanged in 9,343 deals.

Ellah Lakes led other gainers with 10% growth in share price to close at N3.63 from the previous N3.30 per share.

Morison Industries, Sunu Assurance Nigeria, and Caverton Offshore Support Group with 9.93%, 9.48%, and 9.37% increase in share prices completed the list of gainers in today’s trading.

On the flip side, Dangote Sugar Refinery and International Energy Insurance led other price decliners as they shed 10% off their share price to close at N53.10 and N1.35 from their previous N59.00 and N1.50 per share respectively.

Jaiz Bank, Ikeja Hotel, and Deap Capital also recorded a 9.92%, 9.72%, and 9.52% dip in their share prices respectively.

On the volume index, Jaiz Bank traded 23.155 million shares valued at N52.5 million in 334 deals followed by United Bank for Africa (UBA) with 19.518 million shares worth N518.7 million traded by shareholders in 525 deals.

Access Bank Holding traded 15.254 million shares valued at N363.1 million in 420 deals.

On the value index, MTN Nigeria traded stocks worth N2.61 billion in 486 deals followed by GTCO with equities worth N638 million in 435 deals.

UBA sold stocks worth N519 million in 531 deals.

