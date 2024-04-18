NGX: Investors continue to endure bearish sentiment, lose N35bn in five hours

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N34 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.

This followed the dip in the share value of United Capital Plc, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings, Computer Warehouse Group, and Chams amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization crashed to N56.4 trillion from N56.5 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 99,845.91 from 99,908.89 achieved by the bourse the previous day.

The market breadth was negative as 16 stocks advanced, 18 declined, while 84 others remained unchanged in 7,726 deals.

Guinness Nigeria led other gainers with 10% growth in share price to close at N55.00 from its previous price of N50.00 per share.

Neimeth International Pharmaceutical, Morison Industries, and International Energy Insurance also increased their share prices by 9.76%, 9.73%, and 9.30% respectively.

On the flipside, United Capital led other price decliners as it shed 9.73% off its share price to close at N18.10 from its previous N20.05 per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings, Computer Warehouse Group (CWG), and Chams Holding equally shed their share prices by 9.70%, 9.52%, and 9.14% respectively.

On the volume index, Access Holdings traded 43.980 million shares valued at N766.1 million in 703 deals while Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) traded 32.790 million shares worth N1.14 billion in 677 deals.

Investors at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 24.445 million shares valued at N649.9 million in 688 deals.

On the value index, banking stocks led the way.

GTCO recorded the highest value for the day, trading stocks worth N1.14 billion in 677 deals followed by Zenith Bank which traded stocks worth N795 million in 597 deals.

Access Corp traded stocks worth N766 million in 703 deals.

