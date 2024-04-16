NGX: Investors lose a further N599bn as Vitafoam, Fidelity Bank’s shares tumble

No reprieve yet for investors in the Nigerian equities market as they shed a further N599 trillion at the end of trading on Tuesday.

This followed the dip in the share value of Vitafoam, Fidelity Bank, Ellah Lakes, and Japaul Gold on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization crashed to N56.9 trillion from N57.5 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 100,717.21 from 101,778.47 achieved by the bourse yesterday.

The market breadth was negative as seven stocks advanced, 50 declined, while 63 others remained unchanged in 10, 170 deals.

Morison Industries led other gainers with 9.96% growth in share price to close at N3.09 from its previous N2.81 per share.

Thomas Wyatt, Universal Insurance, and Omatek Ventures also raised their share prices by 8.63%, 5.56%, and 3.45% respectively.

On the flip side, Vitafoam Nigeria, Fidelity Bank, Ellah Lakes, Japaul-Gold Ventures, and Cornerstone Insurance led other price decliners as they shed 10% each off their share prices to close at N18.90, N8.10, N3.15, N1.80, and N1.71 from their previous N21.00, N9.00, N3.50, N2.00, and N1.90 per share.

On the volume index, Access Holdings traded 62.928 million shares valued at N1.074 billion in 1,109 deals followed by Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) with investors trading 47.383 million shares worth N1.74 billion in 667 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 45.631 million shares valued at N1.05 billion in 938 deals.

On the value index, GTCO recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N1.74 billion in 667 deals followed by Zenith Bank which traded equities worth N1.49 billion in 913 deals, and Access Corp with N1.074 billion shares in 1,109 deals.

