NGX: Investors lose N457bn as bearish sentiment continues

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N457 billion at the end of trading on Wednesday.

This followed the dip in the share value of Livestock Feeds, Computer Warehouse Group, International Energy Insurance, and FTN Cocoa Processors on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization crashed to N56.5 trillion from N56.9 trillion posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) fell below the 100,000- mark to 99,908.89 from 100,717.21 achieved by the bourse the previous day.

The market breadth was negative as 17 stocks advanced, 26 declined, while 78 others remained unchanged in 9, 074 deals.

Ikeja Hotel topped the gainers’ list with +10.00% to close at N7.26 from its previous N6.60 per share.

Fidelity Bank, Academy, Morison, and Prestige also increased their share prices by 9.88%, 9.77%, 9.71%, and 9.26% respectively.

On the flip side, Livestock Feeds, Computer Warehouse Group, International Energy Insurance, and FTN Cocoa Processors led other price decliners as they shed 10.00%, 9.79%, 9.79% and 9.72 % each off their share prices.

UBA recorded the highest volume by trading 55.013 million shares valued at N1.28 billion in 1,092 deals followed by Zenith Bank with 47.029 million shares worth N1.69 billion traded by investors in 907 deals.

Access Corp traded 44.986 million shares valued at N789 million in 845 deals.

On the value index, Zenith Bank recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N1.69 billion in 907 deals followed by UBA which traded equities worth N1.284bn in 1,092 deals.

Access Corp traded stocks worth N789 million in 845 deals.

