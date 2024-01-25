NGX: Investors gain N318bn as All-Share Index rises by 578 points

Investors in the Nigerian equities market made a profit of N316 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.

This followed the growth in the market capitalization to N55.900 trillion from N55.583 trillion posted by the bourse the previous day.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 578.8 basis points to 102,149.93 from 101,571.11 recorded on Wednesday.

The market breadth was positive as 32 stocks advanced and 27 declined, while 61 stocks remained unchanged in 12,235 deals.

Seplat Energy and Universal Insurance led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N3, 074.60, and N0.44 from their previous prices of N2, 795.10, and N0.40 per share.

AIICO Insurance, Japaul-Gold, and May & Baker posted 9.84%, 9.80%, and 9.77% growth in their share prices respectively.

Ikeja Hotel led other price decliners as it shed 9.91% off its share price to close at N7.18 from its previous price of N7.97 per share.

Honeywell Flour Mill, Linkage Assurance, and UPDC REIT with 9.70%, 8.40%, and 8.06% dip in share prices are other major losers in today’s trading.

On the volume index, United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 74.876 million shares valued at N2.2 billion in 644 deals followed by Transcorp with 34.168 million shares worth N581.07 million in 787 deals.

Sterling Bank Financial Holding traded 33.069 million shares in valued at N210.4 million in 316 deals.

On the value index, UBA recorded the highest value for the day followed by GTCO with N957 million in 485 deals.

Seplat traded stocks worth N820 million in 24 deals to complete the top three in this category.

By: Babajide Okeowo

