NGX: Investors gain N1.6tr as All-Share-Index crosses 100K mark

Investors in the Nigerian equities market made N1.61 trillion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This followed the increase in market capitalization to N55.583 trillion from N53.967 trillion posted by the bourse the previous day.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) crossed the 100, 000 mark to reach 101,571.11 from 98,616.97 recorded on Tuesday.

The market breadth was positive as 35 stocks advanced and 30 declined, while 52 others remained unchanged in 12,080 deals.

Coronation Insurance (WAPIC) led other gainers with 10% growth in share price to close at N0.88 from its previous price of N0.78 per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors gain N673.1bn in five hours trading

BUA Cement, Japaul-Gold, and University Press with 9.98, 9.91%%, and 9.82% growth in share prices completed the list of gainers in today’s trading.

Nem Insurance led other price decliners as it shed 10% off its share price to close at N7.20 from its previous price of N8.00 per share.

Cadbury Nigeria, The Initiate, and May & Baker also shed 9.96%, 9.92%, and 9.89% in their share prices respectively.

On the volume index, Transcorp traded 90.109 million shares valued at N1.58 billion in 1,207 deals followed by Universal Insurance with 45.629 million shares worth N18.6 million traded by shareholders in 168 deals.

Unity Bank traded 27.343 million shares valued at N74.1 million in 223 deals.

Transcorp raked in N1.588 billion in 1,207 deals followed by BUA Cement with equities worth N703 million in 679 deals.

UBA traded equities worth N703 million in 489 deals to complete the top three in the value index category.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now