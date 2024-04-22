NGX: Bearish trend halted as investors gain N70.87bn

Investors in the Nigerian equities heaved a sigh of relief as the losing streak on the bourse was halted on Monday, April 22, 2024 as investors recorded a profit of N70bn at the end of trading.

This followed the boom in the share value of stocks like Japaul Gold, GTCO, FTN Cocoa, Universal Insurance Company and RT Briscoe amongst others on the trading floor today.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization increased to N56.367 trillion from N56.296 trillion posted by the bourse on Friday, last week.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 99,665.05 from 99,539.75 achieved by the bourse the previous day.

The market breadth was negative 16 stocks advanced, 18 stocks declined, while 85 stocks remained unchanged in 8, 298 deals.

READ ALSO: NGX: Investors lose N457bn as bearish sentiment continues

Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc led other gainers with 9.58% growth to close at N1.83 from its previous price of N1.67, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), FTN Cocoa Processors, and Universal Insurance Plc are amongst other gainers that also grew their share prices by 9.55%, 8.76%, and 8.57% respectively.

On the flip side, The Initiate Plc led other price decliners as it shed 10% off its share price to close at N1.80 from its previous close of N2.00. Prestige Assurance, Omatek Ventures, and VitaFoam Nigeria Plc are amongst other losers that also shed their share prices by 9.84%, 9.52%, and 9.26% respectively.

On the volume index, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc traded 50.158 million units of its shares in 630 deals, valued at N1.1774 billion followed by Access Holdings Plc which traded 48.067 million units of its shares in 951 deals, valued at N815.925 million and United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc which traded 41.746 million units of its shares in 776 deals, valued at N956.455 million.

On the value index, GTCO recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N1.773bn in 630 deals followed by UBA which traded equities worth N956bn in 776 deals and ACCESSCORP which traded equities worth N815m in 951 deals.

By Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now