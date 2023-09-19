NGX: Ellah Lakes, Berger among top gainers as investors make N263bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.71 percent on Tuesday.

This represented a N263.8 billion increase in the value of investments at the capital market from N37.14 trillion to N37.41 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

The day before, the stock market capitalisation settled at N37.14 trillion, indicating the market valuation gained N263.83 billion at the end of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 345.24 basis points to close at 68,359.22, up from 67,877.17 ASI achieved by the bourse on Monday.

The total value of investments recorded was N5.89 billion after investors traded 676.73 million shares in 7,659 deals on Tuesday.

This fell short of the N8.92 billion shareholders splashed on 515.28 million shares in 8,357 deals the previous day.

Ellah Lakes topped the gainers’ list with a N0.33 kobo rise in share price to move from N3.30 kobo to N3.63 kobo per share.

Berger gained N1.05 to close at N11.60 kobo, above its opening price of N10.55 kobo per share.

ETranzact’s share price was up by N0.73 kobo to move from N7.35 kobo to N8.08 per share.

Oando posted a N1.20 kobo gain to rise from N12.10 kobo to N13.30 kobo per share.

Chams’s share value rose by 08.12 kobo to end trading at N1.33 kobo from N1.21 kobo per share.

NSLTECH topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 percent to drop from N0.30 kobo to N0.27 kobo per share.

SCOA’s share price dropped by N0.14 kobo to end trading at N1.26 kobo from N1.40 kobo per share.

Multiverse lost N0.30 kobo to end trading with N2.72 kobo from N3.02 per share.

Cornerstone lost N0.12 kobo to drop from N1.37 kobo to N1.25 kobo per share.

Daarcomm’s share dropped from N0.23 kobo to NN.21 kobo per share after losing 8.70 percent during trading.

Universal Insurance topped the day’s trading with 235.15 million shares valued at N48.16 million.

UBA followed with 69.10 million shares worth 1.22 billion.

Transcorp sold 41.57 million shares worth N274.17 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 34.63 million shares valued at 2078.18 million, while Chams sold 29.95 million shares valued at N39.79 million.

