‘Nigeria ready to take its rightful place in global business space,’ Tinubu assures investors

President Bola Tinubu Tuesday assured investors of Nigeria’s readiness to take its rightful place in the global business environment.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, gave the assurance when he met a delegation of the global leadership of the multinational oil giant, ExxonMobil, in New York.

He stressed that Nigeria was no longer settling for crumbs and leftovers on the investment agenda of the world’s most prolific energy conglomerates.

Tinubu said that following his private sector career as a professional accountant in the oil and gas industry, he has proven his capacity to make difficult decisions as president.

The president added that he was best prepared to solve problems and crush all bottlenecks standing in the way of new and large-scale capital flowing into Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He said: “The knotty issues require direct supervision on my part. Despite many contending obligations, I will sit down and oversee the process of removing these encumbrances to job and wealth creation for the Nigerian people.

“We know the industry. We grew up in it. We are positioned to solve the problems, and we are pragmatic, and we will solve the problem.”

The President of ExxonMobil Global Upstream Operations, Liam Mallon, assured Tinubu of his new and personal commitment to the country.

