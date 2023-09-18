Tinubu meets South Africa’s Ramaphosa ahead of UNGA in New York

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, ahead of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development in a statement posted on his X platform, formerly Twitter, on Monday night.

He said the two leaders held a fruitful discussion in the first bilateral meeting between the two countries since Tinubu assumed office on May 29.

The Nigerian leader is also expected to meet the United States President, Joe Biden, his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutten, the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, and other world leaders on the sidelines of the UNGA which started on Monday.

The statement read: “H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has held a very fruitful, cross-sectoral discussion with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa as the first of many bilateral engagements with counterparts from multiple continents in New York City, ahead of the UN General Assembly.”

