UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians as Tinubu secures landmark deal

Nigerians are now free to travel to the United Arab Emirates after an intervention by President Bola Tinubu regarding a visa ban enacted by the country.

This development was confirmed in a press release issued on Monday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media & Publicity, in Abuja.

Tinubu had on August 24 said he was determined to end the bilateral dispute between both countries that led to the suspension of flight operations to Nigeria in October 2022, amid claims of their trapped Emirates funds in Nigeria’s central bank.

UAE also banned Nigerians and nearly 20 other nationals, mostly Africans, from entering its territory, citing a crime wave.

In the statement, Ngelale said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday in Abu Dhabi, have finalized a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travelers.

“Furthermore, by this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay.

“As negotiated between the two Heads of State, this immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

“In recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals today presented by President Tinubu to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established, which will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.”

The presidency further noted that, “Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two Governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

“In conclusion, the President wishes to commend the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his unalloyed friendship and his determined effort to join hands with him to fully normalize and reset to excellence, the standard of relations between the two important countries.”

