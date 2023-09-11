Gunmen reportedly kill 10 in Plateau community

Gunmen reportedly killed 10 persons and injured one at Kulben community, Mangu local government area of Plateau State on Sunday night.

A community resident, Jerry Datim, told journalists on Monday in Jos, that the attackers stormed the village at about 9:00 p.m. and started shooting sporadically.

He said: ‘’Last night, at about 8:40 p.m., gunmen attacked Kulben community, killed 10 persons and injured one.

READ ALSO: Tragedy In Plateau community as gunmen invade school, kill newly wedded couple



‘’The criminals invaded the village and started shooting sporadically. People started running to safety but the bullets killed some whose bodies were later found.

‘’We alerted the security personnel, but before they arrived, the attackers had moved from the community.”

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

