Gunmen kill 17 in fresh attack on Plateau community

It was yet another tragic night in Heipang community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, as gunmen have reportedly killed 17 persons again in the early hours of Thursday.

A witness claimed that among those killed were his my brother, wife and children.

The spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred could not be reached for comment but sources at the command headquarters said security operatives had been deployed to the community The spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred could not be reached for comment but sources at the command headquarters said security operatives had been deployed to the community This is coming after the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, inaugurated a Security and Information Centre aimed at facilitating public access to convey security-related information to the relevant authorities for prompt action. In a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere on Wednesday, the governor highlighted that the centre established by the Plateau State Information and Communication Technology Development Agency, seeks to bridge the communication divide between the general public and the government. Read also: Former Niger Tuareg rebel leader launches group to tackle junta

He further stated that the centre will utilise basic technology to establish a toll-free hotline, allowing citizens to share information without incurring charges, using the phone number 080 0000 5555. According to Governor Mutfwang, the centre is already operational and people can call, emphasising that the state government will cover the cost of all incoming calls on behalf of the citizens. The governor also explained that the initiative will serve as a channel for the government to swiftly obtain early warning signals and intervene promptly, while also gathering feedback on developmental matters within the state. He encouraged citizens to confidently report security concerns from their local communities, with the assurance that all information will be treated with utmost confidentiality. “Operating around the clock, the centre is geared towards efficient and effective service delivery, enabling citizens to report any issues relevant to the state”, the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now