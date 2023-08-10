Metro
Gunmen kill 17 in fresh attack on Plateau community
It was yet another tragic night in Heipang community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, as gunmen have reportedly killed 17 persons again in the early hours of Thursday.
A witness claimed that among those killed were his my brother, wife and children.
This is coming after the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, inaugurated a Security and Information Centre aimed at facilitating public access to convey security-related information to the relevant authorities for prompt action.
According to Governor Mutfwang, the centre is already operational and people can call, emphasising that the state government will cover the cost of all incoming calls on behalf of the citizens.
The governor also explained that the initiative will serve as a channel for the government to swiftly obtain early warning signals and intervene promptly, while also gathering feedback on developmental matters within the state.
He encouraged citizens to confidently report security concerns from their local communities, with the assurance that all information will be treated with utmost confidentiality.
“Operating around the clock, the centre is geared towards efficient and effective service delivery, enabling citizens to report any issues relevant to the state”, the statement added.
