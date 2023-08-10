Metro
Mr Macaroni calls out Nigerian Senate for allocating ‘holiday allowance’ to themselves
Nigerian skitmaker cum activist Debo Adebayo professionally known as Mr Macaroni has taken to social media to call out the Nigerian Senate for allocating ‘holiday allowance’ to themselves.
Mr Macaroni who was reacting to a viral video making the rounds on the internet which was posted on social media on August 9, 2023, where Nigerian senate president Godswill Akpabio was seen informing the members of the Senate that they had been allocated an allowance in order to ‘enjoy their holiday’.
In his reaction to the remarks made by the senate president, Mr Macaroni in a post on his Twitter page suggested that the upper chamber is laden with a lot of corrupt and selfish politicians.
READ ALSO: SERAP challenges Akpabio, others in Senate to disclose pensions collected as ex-governors
He said, “These are the leaders that have asked struggling Nigerians to make sacrifices if they want things to work in the country. So while Nigerians are going through unbearable hardship, our leaders are sending money to themselves to enjoy holidays.”
Mr Macaroni further lashed out at the senate saying that our leaders do not understand leadership because they are the ones that are supposed to make sacrifices.
“Who are those that should be making sacrifices if not for our leaders? Do our leaders understand that leadership is about service, selfishness, and sacrifice?? Why do the poor people of Nigeria have to pay for the luxurious lifestyle of the leaders?? Why??? This isn’t leadership!!!” The skitmaker noted.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...