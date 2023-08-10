Mr Macaroni calls out Nigerian Senate for allocating ‘holiday allowance’ to themselves

Nigerian skitmaker cum activist Debo Adebayo professionally known as Mr Macaroni has taken to social media to call out the Nigerian Senate for allocating ‘holiday allowance’ to themselves.

Mr Macaroni who was reacting to a viral video making the rounds on the internet which was posted on social media on August 9, 2023, where Nigerian senate president Godswill Akpabio was seen informing the members of the Senate that they had been allocated an allowance in order to ‘enjoy their holiday’.

In his reaction to the remarks made by the senate president, Mr Macaroni in a post on his Twitter page suggested that the upper chamber is laden with a lot of corrupt and selfish politicians.

He said, “These are the leaders that have asked struggling Nigerians to make sacrifices if they want things to work in the country. So while Nigerians are going through unbearable hardship, our leaders are sending money to themselves to enjoy holidays.”

Mr Macaroni further lashed out at the senate saying that our leaders do not understand leadership because they are the ones that are supposed to make sacrifices.

“Who are those that should be making sacrifices if not for our leaders? Do our leaders understand that leadership is about service, selfishness, and sacrifice?? Why do the poor people of Nigeria have to pay for the luxurious lifestyle of the leaders?? Why??? This isn’t leadership!!!” The skitmaker noted.

