Two dead, three injured in Ogun auto crash

At least two persons were confirmed dead and three others injured in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Wednesday.

The spokesman for the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

He said the accident which involved a Mazda bus occurred opposite the Conoil filling station after the expressway’s interchange at 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

He added the crash was caused by reckless driving.

The spokesman said: “17 passengers were in the bus. But three people were injured while two persons died.

“According to eyewitness accounts, a Mazda bus was involved in the lone accident. Due to excessive speed, the bus driver lost control of the wheel and it somersaulted into a ditch.”

