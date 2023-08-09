Subsidy: Akwa Ibom receives 3,000 bags of rice from FG, inaugurates palliatives committee

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on Wednesday, disclosed that the state has taken delivery of 3000 bags of rice from the Federal Government as part of palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Eno disclosed this while inaugurating an 18–man committee to handle the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the people in the state.

Speaking while inaugurating the Committee in Uyo, on Wednesday, Governor Eno charged members of the committee to ensure even and equitable distribution of the materials to all and sundry, especially the vulnerable in the society.

The governor also tasked the Committee to evaluate and recommend to the state government other measures to add to the federal government’s palliatives, stressing that the distribution should be done with reference to economic realities and availability of funds in the state, within a time frame of two weeks.

“Apart from the recommendations, we have to know how you want us to make it trigger down so that you will also be part of the implementation not just for Civil Servants but for Akwa Ibomites generally, particularly to the most vulnerable, those who really need these things.

“I am going to make sure I do whatever it takes to ensure that we cushion the effects of all of these but it has to be within the capacity of the State Government”, Pastor Eno stated.

While restating his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare in the state, the governor thanked the organised labour for the cooperation his administration has enjoyed, especially the peaceful conduct of the August 2 protest, describing the action as lawful and in line with the tenets of democracy and particularly.

He said: “We will continue to ensure that we energize our workforce because that is the engine room of government. We will handle every issue that has to do with gratuity and all of that.

“By the grace of God, there will hardly be any two months that we don’t do something about gratuity.”

The Committee is made up of the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, as Chairman, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Frank Archibong as Secretary, Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Sunny James and fifteen other members drawn from Government, Organized Labour and Civil Society Organisations as members.

Its terms of reference include providing in detail, the measures of how the palliative items would be distributed to positively affect the target population of the poor across the state; creating awareness on measures taken by the state government; and ensuring success in the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of palliative measures, while upholding integrity in the discharge of their responsibilities

