Low-quality research in Nigerian varsities worries govt

The Federal Government says the low quality of research from the higher institutions of learning in the country is quite worrisome.

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman who raised the alarm while fielding questions from State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Monday, said the relevance of some of the research leaves a lot to be desired as the quality of output does not satisfy the needs of the nation and advance its development.

“The council made some observations on research output from research institutes across the country and expressed concern about the institutes not living up to relevant and valid proper research that meets the requirement of Nigeria or that takes the country to the level of development and that is the major role of research institutes in developing countries,” Mamman said.

“The council wants to see our tertiary institutions play those roles while ensuring there is sufficient funding for those activities.

“I had a note to the council and the Council approved as it relates to higher education as it was taken in December if you recall, but the council thought it is important for the universities to be reminded of their obligation under the various laws that sets up universities.

“This time around, Council will hold to account their management for any glitch of regulation which will be communicated to them and the effective date for this was the middle of December last year so henceforth these regulations will be conveyed to them so that they can be free to manage the university line with the various laws setting them up,” the minister added.

He stressed that the federal government has vowed to hold the management of public higher institutions accountable for the prudent administration of their financial resources and strict compliance with extant laws and regulations guiding their existence.

