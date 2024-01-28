ASUU accuses Nigerian govt of establishing mushroom universities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday, accused the Federal Government of establishing “mushroom” varsities with no funding options.

According to the union, the universities have now become crisis centers with little to no hope of management.

This is coming on the heels of a report that plans have been made to establish no fewer than 32 federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across the country.

ASUU, in a statement by its National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, urged the government to jettison the “politicisation” of universities.

Speaking on the promise to release the withheld salaries of members of the union by the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the union noted that any further delay in the release of the monies might lead to a complete mess of “what is left of the already devalued worth of the money”.

The statement read in part: “One major fallout of our last struggle was the government’s decision to stop the salaries of our members as a ploy to force us back to work even when the substantive issues in the strike action had remained unresolved. Curiously, the seven-and-a-half months’ salaries remain unpaid even after we have done the work for which those salaries were held.

Read also: Nigerian govt suspends reconstruction of Eleme-One Road over use of substandard materials

“It is hoped that the process of payments is fast-tracked before the unmitigated inflationary trends in the country make a complete mess of what is left of the already devalued worth of the money.

“Proper funding and running of the public universities – State and Federal – remains at the heart of our struggle for a university system which can drive national development and compete internationally.

“This informs our concern, among others, with the issue of the unbridled proliferation of state universities, which State Governors were fastly turning to mere constituency projects.

“We have several instances of states that are unable to fund their existing universities going ahead to establish more. In the process, such state governments only succeeded in creating crises centres rather than centres of excellence.

“Unfortunately, the Federal Government appears to have been bitten by the bug of mushrooming universities without giving thought to how to fund them. This sour point is still a work in progress for our union to combat.

“If our university system is to maintain the integrity of credible universities, as known in other sane climes, more work is required to get Nigerian politicians to embrace the idea of developmental universities as against the prevalent over- politicisation of university education.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now