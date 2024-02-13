News
Nigerian govt yet to implement exemption of lecturers, others from IPPIS – ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said the Federal Government is still using the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to pay lecturers salaries.
ASUU National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke revealed this in an interview with reporters, adding that the FG had yet to implement its promise to remove tertiary institutions from IPPIS.
According to him, the February salary was paid through IPPIS.
It will be recalled that in December 2023, the FG announced that tertiary institutions including universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education had been exempted from the platform.
ASUU had complained of several irregularities associated with IPPIS.
Osodeke, who added that none of the union’s demands had been fulfilled, maintained that there had been no official communication from FG, adding that everything was at a standstill.
Speaking on whether ASUU would embark on a strike to agitate their demands, Osodeke said: “Our member will decide, that is the reason we have been going on strike, even for salary review, yet, nothing has been done. Our February salary was paid with IPPIS, so nothing has been done or implemented. The government should do the needful and implement all the agreements they had with us.”
He also said that ASUU would soon make known its decision through a press release.
