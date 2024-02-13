Wike, Abiodun, Dangote, others visit parents of late Access Bank CEO in aftermath of chopper crash

Many prominent Nigerians and associates of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe have paid condolence visits to the parents of the late banker.

Wigwe, alongside his wife, Doreen; son, Chizi; and a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, lost their lives in an helicopter crash which occurred near a border town between California and Nevada in US on Friday.

Amin’s those sighted at the home of the bereaved parents were the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesome Wike, President/Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, as well as Professor Pat Utomi, a political economist.

READ ALSO:Access Bank confirms death of CEO, Herbert Wigwe, in emotional tribute

Sharing images from the visit on Facebook, Gov Abiodun wrote: “In the company of Dr. Aliko Dangote and a group of close friends and associates, we gathered to express our heartfelt condolences to Pastor Shyngle Wigwe and his wife, Mrs. Stella Wigwe.

“These sorrowful parents have suffered the loss of their beloved sons, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, Mrs. Chizoba, and his son Chizi, in a tragic helicopter accident.

“During this solemn visit, we fervently beseech God to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and bring solace to the grieving families they have left behind. 🕊️🕊️🕊️“

