Wike adopts two approaches to tackle kidnapping in FCT

In a bid to combat rising kidnapping rates, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has taken a two-pronged approach.

On Friday, he declared a firm stance against granting bail to kidnappers, and simultaneously mandated the Chairmen of the six Area Councils within the territory to hold monthly security meetings to improve the local security situation.

The minister gave the directive on Friday during a security town hall meeting at the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Wike told the stakeholders to notify him should any of the chairmen fail to hold the monthly security meeting.

He said any council chairman who does not hold monthly security council meetings becomes a threat to the security of the council.

The minister said; “Gone were the days when kidnappers would be granted bail. I will not allow it again. We will ensure that the kidnapper is punished. How will a kidnapper be granted bail?

“Therefore, I will be calling meetings of all traditional leaders, meeting with all council chairmen and meeting with all security agencies. “If there is no monthly meeting held in terms of security in the councils, I should be aware, and I will hold that chairman responsible for any security breach.

“If you do your job, I do my job, traditional leaders do their own jobs, and security agencies do their own job, we won’t have problems. But if you don’t do your own part, I don’t do my own part, he does not do his own part, then we are bound to have security problems.”

The mandatory monthly security meetings are another initiative aimed at bolstering local security efforts. These meetings will provide a platform for the Chairmen, alongside relevant stakeholders like security agencies and community leaders, to collaborate on risk assessment, information sharing, and coordinated action against crime. Wike’s emphasis on regular meetings underscores the importance of proactive measures in preventing security threats.

