Lagos govt mulls airline, Lekki Airport in bold move

The Lagos State government might soon soar into the aviation industry, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed plans for a state-owned airline and a brand new airport in Lekki.

During the Lagos West Senatorial District town hall meeting on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu confirmed that the airline proposal had been in the works for months, with the state currently finalizing the financing model.

This ambitious announcement, delivered through a statement by Chief Press Secretary Gboyega Akosile, marks a significant potential step in Lagos’s development trajectory. Establishing an airline would grant the state greater control over its air travel landscape, potentially benefiting both passengers and businesses.

Additionally, a Lekki airport could decongest the existing Murtala Mohammed Airport and cater to the growing demand for air travel within and beyond Lagos.

Read Also: Atiku asks Nigerian govt to shed light on NNPC’s $3.3bn crude-for-cash loan

“Over the last five months, Mr. deputy governor and I have been working to put a concise plan together for the establishment of an airline, but we did not make the plan open because of the need to get adequate knowledge about the operational procedures of airlines,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“The business plan is viable and there is no issue about financing. The conversation has gone to an advanced stage but we need to get the proper information on operations before we go ahead to implement the plan.

“In Lagos west senatorial district, infrastructure development has been our priority since we came in.”

However, the governor’s pronouncement raises several key questions. The financial viability of a state-owned airline remains a major concern, especially in the context of a challenging economic climate. Concerns about transparency and accountability also linger, as details surrounding the financing model and airline operations remain shrouded in secrecy.

Furthermore, the construction of a new airport in Lekki presents logistical and environmental challenges. The impact on the local ecosystem and surrounding communities requires careful consideration and mitigation strategies. Additionally, the project’s feasibility hinges on securing necessary approvals and ensuring smooth integration with existing infrastructure.

Despite these uncertainties, the potential benefits of a Lagos airline and Lekki airport cannot be ignored. Increased connectivity, job creation, and economic development are just some of the potential advantages. However, success depends on careful planning, transparent execution, and addressing environmental and financial concerns head-on.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now