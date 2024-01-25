Troops kill suspected bandits in Taraba

The troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have killed three suspected notorious bandits in Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba State.

The Brigade’s Public Relations Officer, Lt. Olabodunde Oni, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jalingo.

He said two AK-47 rifles, a motorcycle used by the criminals, and a cache of 40 rounds of 7.62 MM Special ammunition were recovered in the operation.

“The engagement demonstrates the troops’ unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Taraba.

“The Commander 6 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Kingsley Uwa, commended the troops for the show of bravery and efficiency in executing the operation,” the spokesman added.

