Police arrests 17 suspects over Plateau killings

Police operatives in Plateau have arrested 17 suspects in connection with the recent attacks and killings in Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Alfred Alabo, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Jos.

He said eight out of the suspects were arrested in connection with the Christmas Eve attacks while the other nine were arrested over Wednesday’s attacks in Mangu LGA.

Gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday killed 30 persons in a fresh attack on Kwahaslalek village, Mangu LGA.

The spokesman said: “The command is grateful to inform you that the situation in Mangu and its environs as of today is under control.

”So far, 17 suspects have been arrested, eight from the December 24 attack and the nine suspects arrested in connection with the January 24 attacks.

”Exhibits recovered from them include dangerous weapons, such as machetes, kegs containing petrol, and other items.”

Alabo assured that the suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations were concluded.

He said security forces had been deployed to the area to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

