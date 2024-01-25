MURIC condemns Plateau killings, urges peace

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has expressed concern over the recent spate of violence in Plateau State, particularly the deadly attack on Kwahaslalek village in the Mangu local government area of the state.

Gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday killed 30 persons in Kwahaslalek village.

The incident occurred a few weeks after armed men killed over 200 people in coordinated attacks in 15 communities of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGA.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, MURIC described the killings as “unacceptable and reprehensible.”

The statement read: “MURIC denounces this wanton destruction of lives and properties, particularly houses of worship which should be respected. It is barbaric and satanic. We must learn to coexist peacefully.

“The death toll in the raging crisis in Mangu, Plateau State, has reached eight. Six mosques and two churches have been burnt. The burnt mosques include a central mosque, the Anguwan Dawo Jumat Mosque.

“An Islamic school, Audi Islamiyyah, was also burnt. The two burnt churches, Deden and Assemblies of God’s Church are located in Sabon-Kasuwa in the Dercom and Alogom areas of Mangu. Both belong to COCIN.”

