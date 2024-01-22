MURIC asks Ayedatiwa to appoint Muslim as deputy

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on Ondo State Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, to heed the call for a Muslim deputy governor in the state.

MURIC Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, made the call on Sunday in a statement.

Akinola said: “The office of deputy governor has been vacant since the assumption of office of Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa. As a multi-religious state with a large Muslim population, the new governor will be injecting a heavy dose of interfaith tolerance and inclusivity by picking a Muslim as his deputy.

“Muslims in Ondo State have a long history of political alienation, economic marginalisation and social ostracisation. Their complaints have become legendary but nobody ever listened.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa will be charting an entirely new course if he can change all these by giving Muslims in Ondo State special attention this time around.”

According to him, the governor has no problem identifying suitable candidates as eminently qualified Muslims abound in all sectors of the state and as some of them have been active in Ondo politics.

Aiyedatiwa, a Christian was a deputy to late Rotimi Akeredolu who also was a Christian.

