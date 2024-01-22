Politics
Court nullifies Rivers 2024 budget passed by four factional lawmakers
The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday nullified the N800 billion 2024 budget passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly and signed into law by Governor Simi Fubara.
The decision throws the state’s financial plan into uncertainty amid an ongoing political dispute.
Governor Fubara presented the N800 billion Appropriation Bill in December to a faction of the state assembly composed of only four lawmakers.
This followed a split within the assembly when 27 members loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike attempted to impeach Fubara, leading to the formation of two rival groups.
READ ALSO:Rivers: LP faults rescreening, confirmation of commissioners who resigned
Despite the limited quorum, the faction loyal to Fubara passed the budget, prompting legal challenges from the Wike-aligned group. In its ruling on Monday, the Federal High Court declared the budget invalid, citing the lack of a legally constituted quorum for its passage.
The presiding judge, James Omotosho, held that everything done by the four lawmakers loyal to Governor Siminalayi was null and void.
The court also recognised Amaewhule as the speaker of the state assembly.
The court’s decision leaves the Rivers State government without a valid budget for 2024, potentially impacting essential services and development projects. It also adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing political rift within the state assembly, raising concerns about legislative paralysis and further delays in budget execution.
