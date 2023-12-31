Fubara’s loyalist, Edison Ehie, resigns as Rivers Assembly speaker

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, has resigned from the position.

In a letter addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and posted on the X platform on Sunday, Ehie also resigned as a member representing Ahoada East constituency in the Assembly.

Ehie, a loyalist of the Rivers State Governor, Similayi Fubara, was locked in a bitter tussle for the leadership of the parliament with Martin Amaewhule, a staunch supporter of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, before the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the dispute.

At a meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, a few weeks ago, the president ordered the reinstatement of Amaewhule as the Speaker of the Assembly.

He also directed the reinstatement of 26 other lawmakers who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), among other measures.

Although many prominent people in the state rejected the agreement reached at the meeting, the governor in a broadcast on Christmas Day said the resolution was not as bad as many had portrayed it and promised to go ahead with its implementation in the interest of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now