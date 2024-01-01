IPOB raises concerns, claims leader, Kanu, has internal bleeding from torture in DSS custody

Pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday raised concerns about Nnamdi Kanu’s health, alleging internal bleeding and urging medical attention.

Kanu needs immediate, expert medical attention, according to the pro-Biafran group, in order to prevent catastrophic consequences.

The group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, revealed this in a press release on Sunday.

After being apprehended in Kenya and sent back to Nigeria, Kanu has been detained by the Department of State Security (DSS) since 2021.

The Supreme Court, on December 15, okayed his trial on charges of terrorism filed against him by the Federal Government.

IPOB, in its statement on Sunday, said reports reaching it “indicate that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is having medical complications in the DSS solitary confinement. The report said that Kanu may be having internal bleeding caused by torture.”

“This current medical situation may have risen from ruptured veins and internal bleeding disorders arising from the beating and torture he was subjected to by the Nigeria secret agents who kidnapped him in Kenya in 2021.

“Moreso, the drug overuse and abuse that DSS has subjected Kanu to may also be part of the problem. Our Leader requires medical emergency treatment outside the DSS facility to undergo surgery for his survival.

“Even the DSS medical director agrees that Kanu requires urgent and serious medical attention to handle his case. The Federal Government and the British government should release Kanu on medical grounds for independent medical professionals to attend to him and carry out the surgery if necessary to save the unforeseen situation ”

IPOB appealed to the international community to prevail over President Bola Tinubu to release Kanu before it became too late.

“The Federal Government should be careful that nothing happens to Kanu during and after his illegal detention in DSS solidarity confinement. Kanu is a precious jewel that Biafrans have given their lives to protect, and many are ready to give their lives for him. Kanu is a trigger of the gun that is capable of sinking Nigeria if mishandled,” the group said.

