Politics
SDP advocates ‘true’ independence for INEC
The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam, on Sunday advocated “true” independence for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to add credibility to the country’s elections.
Gabam, who spoke with journalists in Abuja, appealed to the executive, judiciary, and legislature to strengthen the country’s electoral processes.
He said the commission did its best in the conduct of the 2023 general election and the off-cycle election, especially in the area of logistics delivery during an election.
Gabam, however, lamented that INEC’s performance was still being affected by the executive’s huge influence.
He said: “Let me tell you the truth, INEC is not independent. A lot of people do not understand it when I raise these issues.
“There is nothing INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu can do. He is completely handicapped in conducting elections.
“What he can do is to produce election materials, deliver them to every state and polling unit, and deploy INEC or ad hoc staff to supervise the election.
“By law, the executive, under Mr. President, is responsible for appointing INEC chairman, national commissioners, and Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).
“The executive is also responsible for funding INEC and creating a conducive environment needed for the deployment of logistics and conduct of elections.
“If the environment is not conducive, INEC cannot deploy election materials. It is in the law. Every deployment of every security officer is under the approval of Mr. President.
“Who is responsible for securing the environment it is the executive. Who is the person for escorting INEC materials? It is the executive. So, where is the independence of INEC to fully control the election?
“Naturally, people don’t look at critical issues. They go after the person who is at the helm of affairs in INEC.
“But, if we are to tell ourselves the truth, there’s no independent INEC. It is the executive and INEC that conduct elections in Nigeria.”
