SDP candidate, Ajaka, condemns Kogi killing, demands prompt action

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the November 11, 2023 election in Kogi State, Murtala Ajaka, has condemned the bandits’ attack on the Agojeju-Odo community in the Omala local government area of the state.

Gunmen on Thursday killed 25 persons, injured several others, and destroyed farm produce in the attack.

Ajaka, who reacted to the incident in a statement in Lokoja, also called for immediate action to stop the incessant attacks by bandits in the area.

He condemned the reoccurring killing of innocent people by criminals in Bagana, Otutubatu, Iyade, Agbenema, Agojeju-Odo, and other affected communities in Omala LGA.

The SDP candidate said: “The life of every citizen is sacred and important and it is the responsibility of the state to protect the masses against internal and external aggression.

“It is high time the state government got up to its primary responsibility of securing Kogi.

“I urge the current occupants of Lugard House to put an end to the crises and heightened insecurity in Kogi by mobilising resources needed to solve the present conflict and to prevent future occurrence.”

He called for the immediate deployment of security agents to the state to maintain order and stability in the affected areas.

Ajaka urged the Federal Government to intervene in the matter to save the citizens.

“I am certain that the President will not allow his government to be overrun by insecurity in any part of the country. Kogi State should not be allowed to turn into a killing field.

“The safety of lives is the first priority in governance.

“I am also appealing to the Inspector-General of Police, all the Service Chiefs, and the National Security Adviser to swiftly intervene and thoroughly investigate the cause of the persistent crisis.

“I hereby seek for humanitarian assistance for those displaced by the conflict,” he added.

