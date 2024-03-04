Politics
Again, Kogi tribunal adjourns hearing of SDP’s petition challenging Gov Ododo’s election to March 14
The Kogi State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Monday, adjourned the hearing in the petition filed by Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Murtala Ajaka, challenging Governor Ahmed Ododo’s victory in last year’s election in the state till March 14.
This followed the Court of Appeal’s judgement that set aside the tribunal’s inspection order granted the SDP.
The court also expunged paragraphs g, k, and n of the earlier ruling.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election after he polled 446,237 votes, while the SDP candidate got 259,052 votes.
Ajaka and his party are however challenging the outcome of the election on the grounds of fraud and other unacceptable conduct during the exercise.
READ ALSO: Appeal Court vacates inspection order granted to SDP by Kogi tribunal
The tribunal on Friday adjourned hearing in the petition till Monday.
At the resumed hearing on Monday, counsel to the petitioners, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), moved for the business of the day.
But the governor’s counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), drew the attention of the tribunal to the decision of the appellate court and an affidavit to the effect.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...