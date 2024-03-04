Again, Kogi tribunal adjourns hearing of SDP’s petition challenging Gov Ododo’s election to March 14

The Kogi State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Monday, adjourned the hearing in the petition filed by Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Murtala Ajaka, challenging Governor Ahmed Ododo’s victory in last year’s election in the state till March 14.

This followed the Court of Appeal’s judgement that set aside the tribunal’s inspection order granted the SDP.

The court also expunged paragraphs g, k, and n of the earlier ruling.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election after he polled 446,237 votes, while the SDP candidate got 259,052 votes.

Ajaka and his party are however challenging the outcome of the election on the grounds of fraud and other unacceptable conduct during the exercise.

The tribunal on Friday adjourned hearing in the petition till Monday.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, counsel to the petitioners, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), moved for the business of the day.

But the governor’s counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), drew the attention of the tribunal to the decision of the appellate court and an affidavit to the effect.

