Politics
Ondo 2024: PDP releases timetable for primaries
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released its schedule of activities ahead of the Ondo State governorship election.
Ripples Nigeria reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had set November 16, 2024, as the scheduled date for the Ondo State Governorship election.
The schedule, signed by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, was displayed on Monday on a notice board at the party’s national headquarters, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja.
According to the timetable, the party’s congress where its governorship candidate will emerge will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
On the schedule of activities of events, the interactive meeting between critical stakeholders and the National Working Committee is scheduled for March 5, 2024.
“The sale of expression of interest, nomination forms, and Ad-hoc forms is slated for March 7 – March 21. March 25 is the deadline for submitting a completed expression of interest and Ad-hoc forms,” the timetable partly stated.
Read also: Mexico’s Baubap secures $120m in Pre-Series A round. 2 other stories and a trivia
Also outlined in the PDP timetable, governorship aspirants will undergo screening at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on March 27. The screening reports are scheduled to be submitted on March 29.
The party also scheduled the appeals on the screening exercise for April 2, 2024, while the ward Congress to elect 3-man Ad-hoc Ward Delegates will take place between April 6 – April 7, with the ward Congress appeals scheduled for April 10.
The guideline also indicates that the certification of the deputy governorship candidate by the NWC of the party will occur on May 9, while May 20 is the deadline for submitting the name of the governorship candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission.
The final date for withdrawal and replacement of candidates is June 10, according to the timetable.
