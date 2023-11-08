Kogi SDP governorship candidate, Ajaka, alleges assassination plot on him

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the November 11, 2023 election in Kogi State, Murtala Ajaka, has raised the alarm over an alleged assassination plot on him.

Ajaka made that claim during an interview on Channels TV’s programme, Politics Today, on Tuesday night.

He disclosed this while commenting on an alleged attack in Dekina Local Government of the state.

According to him, he was the target of the attack at the LG together with his campaign director, Ahmad Ata.

READ ALSO: INEC promises to upload Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi election results on IReV

He noted that he went to the police headquarters in Abuja to protest on the matter.

Ajaka said: “The attacks are taking place under one commander. You can see the vehicles. The civil defence (officers) they use there are not from Kogi State. They are in Kogi State for the election.

“The governor (Yahaya Bello) said he did not want to see me alive. Let them take me to court. I will give the details. I have an audio tape.”

“The governor wants to impose a successor on the people of Kogi State. But they don’t want Yahaya Bello anymore,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now