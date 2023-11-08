Politics
Kogi SDP governorship candidate, Ajaka, alleges assassination plot on him
The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the November 11, 2023 election in Kogi State, Murtala Ajaka, has raised the alarm over an alleged assassination plot on him.
Ajaka made that claim during an interview on Channels TV’s programme, Politics Today, on Tuesday night.
He disclosed this while commenting on an alleged attack in Dekina Local Government of the state.
According to him, he was the target of the attack at the LG together with his campaign director, Ahmad Ata.
READ ALSO: INEC promises to upload Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi election results on IReV
He noted that he went to the police headquarters in Abuja to protest on the matter.
Ajaka said: “The attacks are taking place under one commander. You can see the vehicles. The civil defence (officers) they use there are not from Kogi State. They are in Kogi State for the election.
“The governor (Yahaya Bello) said he did not want to see me alive. Let them take me to court. I will give the details. I have an audio tape.”
“The governor wants to impose a successor on the people of Kogi State. But they don’t want Yahaya Bello anymore,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...