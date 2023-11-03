‘Melaye using archaic tactics in modern politics’, Kogi APC denies claims of thuggery

The Governship Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has responded to an allegation by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 election in the state, Dino Melaye, denouncing it and affirming its commitment to a free and fair election.

Dino Melaye had accused Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC of attempting to employ thugs to disrupt the upcoming governorship poll.

However, Kingsley Fanwo, the spokesman and director of media and publicity of the APC campaign council, in a statement on Thursday, dismissed the allegations as outdated tactics in modern politics.

According to Fanwo, the election would be won through mobilisation, conviction, strategies, and aligning with the power of the people.

The Kogi APC said: “Today’s allegations by the candidate of the empty People’s Democratic Party in the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, to the effect that the Governor and the All Progressives Congress are shopping for thugs to disrupt the governorship poll is an archaic warfare strategy of accusing the opponents of your plans. It doesn’t hold water in modern-day politicking that is built on mobilisation, conviction, strategies, and aligning with the power of the people.”

Fanwo, who described Melaye as having no real chance in the forthcoming election, prompting his dramatic claims that lack substance, challenged him to submit his claims to security agencies and prepare to defend them.

The Kogi State APC urged the people of Kogi not to be deterred by fear-mongering but to come out in large numbers and express their confidence in the party, highlighting the party’s accomplishments and the quality of their candidate.

