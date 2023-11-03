Politics
‘Melaye using archaic tactics in modern politics’, Kogi APC denies claims of thuggery
The Governship Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has responded to an allegation by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 election in the state, Dino Melaye, denouncing it and affirming its commitment to a free and fair election.
Dino Melaye had accused Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC of attempting to employ thugs to disrupt the upcoming governorship poll.
However, Kingsley Fanwo, the spokesman and director of media and publicity of the APC campaign council, in a statement on Thursday, dismissed the allegations as outdated tactics in modern politics.
According to Fanwo, the election would be won through mobilisation, conviction, strategies, and aligning with the power of the people.
READ ALSO:Melaye testifies at presidential election tribunal, alleges INEC computed results wrongly
The Kogi APC said: “Today’s allegations by the candidate of the empty People’s Democratic Party in the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, to the effect that the Governor and the All Progressives Congress are shopping for thugs to disrupt the governorship poll is an archaic warfare strategy of accusing the opponents of your plans. It doesn’t hold water in modern-day politicking that is built on mobilisation, conviction, strategies, and aligning with the power of the people.”
Fanwo, who described Melaye as having no real chance in the forthcoming election, prompting his dramatic claims that lack substance, challenged him to submit his claims to security agencies and prepare to defend them.
The Kogi State APC urged the people of Kogi not to be deterred by fear-mongering but to come out in large numbers and express their confidence in the party, highlighting the party’s accomplishments and the quality of their candidate.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...