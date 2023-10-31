Former NNPP chairman, others switch to APC

The former National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Prof. Rufa’i Alkali, and other chieftains of the party switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday.

The defectors were received at the APC national secretariat in Abuja by the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In his remark at the event, Alkali described the APC as a very accommodating platform for any serious politician.

The former chairman resigned from NNPP in September following the crisis that rocked the party.

He said: “Mr. Chairman sir, before you today are some of the leading members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, indeed the cream of the party who recently resigned from the party. As Your Excellency may be aware, most of us seated here participated actively in building and strengthening the NNPP political base as a formidable political movement that enabled the party to field candidates in virtually every electable position throughout the 36 States of the federation and Abuja.

READ ALSO: Tribunal strikes out NNPP suit challenging election victory of Nasarawa Gov, Sule

“We took time to consult widely with our friends, associates and supporters before we concluded that following our departure from the NNPP and PDP, if we must advance forward, our next destination should be the APC. As usual, we know the temptation for some people is to say that we are joining the APC now because it is the ruling party at the federal level in the country, but as far as we are concerned, this is far from the truth.

“To us, the APC is more accommodating. We are even more convinced that there is a sense of urgency to address the political, economic, and social issues that confront our country in order to bring greater good to the greater number of Nigerians, especially the poor, the underprivileged, the women, the youth and other vulnerable groups in our society. And we believe His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will see us through.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now