Politics
Tinubu intervenes in Rivers crisis, holds talks with Wike and Gov Fubara
President Bola Tinubu has waded into the political crisis in Rivers State.
The President spoke with the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.
The meeting followed moves by the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach the governor for alleged gross misconduct since he assumed office on May 29.
The Assembly complex was rocked by an explosion on Sunday night.
READ ALSO: PDP wades into impeachment crisis against Rivers Gov, Fubara
Fubara, who visited the Complex on Monday to assess the extent of the damage to the facility, claimed that he was tear-gassed and shot at by the police operatives deployed to the parliament.
The police had since begun an investigation into the allegation.
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, confirmed President Tinubu’s intervention to journalists at the end of the Nigeria Police Council meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
“The President is on a call, he is speaking to both parties to douse the tensions,” the governor stated.
