Tinubu forwards N2.1tr 2023 supplementary budget to National Assembly

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the 2023 Supplementary Budget of N2.1 trillion to the National Assembly for approval.

The president’s request was contained in a letter to the Senate and read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at plenary on Tuesday.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N2.17 trillion as the second supplementary budget for the year at its meeting held on Monday in Abuja.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, told journalists after the council meeting that out of the proposed amount, N605 billion would be spent on national defence and security while about N300 billion would be earmarked for the maintenance of bridges nationwide.

The minister added that N210 billion was set aside for the payment of wage awards to civil servants and N400 billion for cash transfers to vulnerable households in the country.

The letter read: “It has now become necessary to make further provision for additional palliative including the wage ward for public servants and the enhanced cash programme for vulnerable members of our society.

“In addition, defence has become critical to provide for peace and secure lives and property without which the economic agenda of the administration cannot be achieved.

“Similarly, critical investments are also required to construct infrastructure particularly roads to commence within the dry seasons we are now in.”

