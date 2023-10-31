Tinubu writes Reps, seeks approval of N2.1trn supplementary budget

President Bola Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives seeking the lawmakers’ approval of the sum of N2,176,791,286,033 as year 2023 supplementary budget to address wage adjustments for workers, security and other urgent challenges facing the nation.

Tinubu also on Tuesday, sent the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper to the House of Representatives for consideration following an approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday.

While speaking after the FEC meeting in Abuja, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said the budget is to fund urgent national issues.

“The council considered a request for supplementary appropriation which is a second for 2023,” Bagudu had said while addressing State House correspondents.

“FEC graciously approved the sum of N2,176,791,286,033 as supplementary budget and this supplementary budget is to fund urgent issues including N605 billion for national defence and security.

“This is to sustain the gains made in security and to accelerate and these are funds that are needed by the security agencies before the year runs out,” the Minister had said.

According to Bagudu, the supplementary budget will take care of ‘urgent issues’ broken down at N210bn for Wage Award for civil servants, N605bn for National Security and Defence, N300bn for maintenance of bridges across the country, N400bn for cash transfer to vulnerable households, N200bn for seed and agricultural inputs and equipment and N18bn for Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct off-season elections.

