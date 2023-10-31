Politics
Wike, Rivers Gov Fubara meet Tinubu in Aso Rock amidst impeachment crisis
Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and his successor as Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara were at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.
According to reports, the two men exchanged handshakes upon meeting at the State House.
The meeting is coming 24 hours after crisis erupted in Rivers State over attempts by the state House of Assembly to impeach the governor, which polarised the assembly with suspensions and impeachments notices on both sides.
Ripples Nigeria reports that trouble started on Sunday night after unknown individuals allegedly threw an explosive that led to a fire outbreak at the House of Assembly complex in Port Harcourt.
READ ALSO:Rivers lawmakers loyal to Gov Fubara suspend Chief judge, elect new Speaker
23 members of the Assembly, led by the now sacked Speaker sat and resolved to commence an impeachment proceeding against Fubara.
The lawmakers also suspended the leader of the Assembly and other lawmakers who were loyal to the governor.
However, in a twist, the suspended leader of the house was elected Speaker after sacking the Speaker believed to be loyal to Wike.
